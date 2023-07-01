What is Purvodaya? How it fulfilled Aspirations of ‘Ashtalakshmi’ States?

“Today, because of the seamless connectivity to the north-east from the rest of India, the number of tourists has been on rising. Over 1.18 crore domestic and 1.04 lakh foreign travellers visited the region during the year 2022. The Modi government is providing all the necessary infrastructural and policy support to tap this leverage. The north-east region is a leader in organic farming as an area of 6.69% of the farming land is certified under organic farming. Under the Mission of Organic Value Chain Development for the north-east region as Sikkim is India’s first fully organic state. A total of 1.77 lakh hectares of land is now covered under Mission Organic Value Chain Development. A total of 170 Farm Producers Organisations (FPOs), Farm Producers Communities (FPCs) and Clusters have been created in the region and 1.53 lakh farmers and 1.5 lakh hectares of farm area have been covered. A total of 141 post-harvest handling and processing units have been created. The region witnessed an 85.34% growth in the export of agricultural products from 2016 as it increased from USD 2.52 million in 2016-17 to USD 17.2 million in 2021-22,” the report added.