What Makes Bhupen Hazarika’s Music Eternal?

The morning air of Guwahati's Jalukbari resonated with the soft and warm touch of nostalgia singing along with the morning prayers. The soft lamps that were placed in front of the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika who is showered with uncountable flowers symbolically lit with the illumination of eulogy and devotion.

To their collective heart, the soft and unbroken beats in sync paid the homage to a legend, who, many years ago, transcended the borders of Assam with his extraordinary music. Today to the world, Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika who is a singer, a poet and a master storyteller celebrating his hundred years, his voice is a magnificent expression of his nation, and his heart is bound to it unconditionally.

According to his fondest admirers, Dr. Hazarika was much more than an artist. A transcendent voice that chronicled life with all its hopes and dreams, in its myriad hues: the desperate mass, the understated pride, the muted celebrations, and the parent land, eulogized the passion. His sweet melodies stood as epic tales to the entire world and Assam, in a dialect easily comprehensible to all. He effortlessly blended the realms of art and nature, for his voice took flight across Brahmaputra, bridging distant dreams to the distant shores of Europe and America, where the waters of time and language had followed.

The centenary started with a modest yet moving tribute this morning at Dr. Hazarika’s Samadhi Kshetra in Jalukbari. Locally, the place was rededicated as Samannay Kshetra, or ‘Field of Harmony.’ Here, the Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid their tributes. Integrating the memory of Hazarika, the Chief Minister urged the people to devote the evening of the upcoming Bohag Bihu in the celebration, adding the maestro’s name to Assam’s multipurpose cultural calendar.

From Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Dr. Hazarika when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in the year 2019. In his message, he noted the singer’s wonderful Assam roots and worldwide reach, as well as his profound compassion. “The voice of the people, in their struggles and in their joys, Hazarika’s songs have. That is the strength of art," said the Prime Minister.

At Guwahati BJP State Office, things were affectionate and contemplative. Son of the singer Tej Hazarika appreciated the invitees and the state government for paying tribute to his father. His nephew, Dawar Hazarika, sang two of Bhupen Hazarika's timeless songs, and a silence fell on the room as voices swelled, quietly chorusing. Pawan Bordoloi, the maestro's longtime tabla accompanist, remembered touring the globe with him, and how Hazarika never lost touch with his roots. "Even in Europe's most imposing concert halls, he had Assam in his heart," Bordoloi said.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah pointed out the magnitude of the centenary, stating that the programs will go beyond Assam to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and foreign cities. Tej Hazarika reported that more than 40 of his father's songs have been rendered into English language, and that an academic paper on Mass Communication and Information Dissemination of Columbia University would soon be brought out, adding one more dimension to the bard's legacy.

The official centenary celebrations will commence on September 13 at Veterinary College Grounds, Khanapara, with the Prime Minister present. To commemorate the occasion, a Reserve Bank of India ₹100 coin will be released — a modest gesture for a life that touched millions.

