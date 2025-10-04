Does CM Sarma Think That Zubeen Was Murdered? What Does His latest Statement Hint?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, indicated that the artist may have been murdered. The Chief Minister said he would go live on social media to clarify matters, as selective excerpts can sometimes lead to misunderstandings.

Addressing the reporters on Saturday, Chief Minister said, “Whatever I said in my Facebook Live yesterday is true. If I need to share anything further, I will come live again. This is because journalists often crop parts of my live sessions and show only selected portions, which can sometimes lead to misunderstandings. That’s why I prefer to speak through Facebook Live so that everyone in Assam can hear the full message together.”

The CM’s remarks come amid heightened public concern and speculation over the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death in Singapore. His insistence on addressing the public directly via Facebook Live reflects his intent to provide clarity and prevent any misrepresentation of his statements by the media.

On Friday, CM Sarma announced that a judicial commission will oversee the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. The commission will be headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia, a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court, who will supervise the inquiry. Speaking about the development, he said that the state government had, for the first time, appealed to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to constitute a judicial commission for Zubeen Garg’s case. The appeal also requested that the commission be headed by a sitting judge of the High Court rather than a retired judge. Following this request, the Chief Justice appointed Justice Soumitra Saikia as the chairperson of the commission.