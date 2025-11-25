“Where Is the Main Mastermind?” Gaurav Gogoi Targets Govt Over Zubeen Garg Case

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday raised serious questions over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks in the Assembly on the Zubeen Garg murder case, alleging that the key mastermind has still not been identified.

Speaking to the media at Biswanath Chariali, Gogoi said, “The person whose name was mentioned in the Assembly today, who was directing him? The main mastermind has not been revealed.” He alleged that the people of Assam have lost faith in the government’s ability to ensure justice for the late singer, and accused the Chief Minister of “creating confusion among the public.”

Responding to a query on an alleged Pakistan link, Gogoi said the Chief Minister had “completely failed,” recalling that Sarma had promised on 10 September to release the SIT report when Zubeen was still alive. “Even members of his own party feel ashamed of his misleading statements. Even the leadership in Delhi laughs at him these days,” he said.

Allegation of ‘Outside Voters’ Being Added to Assam Rolls

Gogoi further claimed that the Congress is closely tracking what he described as the Election Commission’s “strategy” that could allegedly favour the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He alleged that Chief Minister Sarma is attempting to add BJP supporters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Assam’s voter list. “To protect his position, he wants to become Chief Minister again with the help of outside voters,” Gogoi said, adding that communities across Assam, including youth and women, have begun resisting the BJP’s rule.

The APCC chief urged opposition parties and the public to remain alert, warning that “RSS workers from UP and Bihar” should not be allowed to enter Assam’s electoral rolls.

Ripun Bora, Bhupen Bora Slam BJP at Biswanath Meet

At a district booth committee meeting in Biswanath Chariali, former APCC president Ripun Bora alleged that the BJP has “achieved nothing substantial” for Assam in the past decade. With no development agenda left, he claimed, the ruling party is attempting to “create a Hindu-Muslim divide.”

Former president Bhupen Bora highlighted Assam’s cultural legacy shaped by figures from Chaolung Sukapha and Srimanta Sankardeva to Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Bishnu Rabha, Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. He accused the BJP of trying to “divide the people who stood united during Zubeen Garg’s final moments,” and asserted that such attempts would be resisted by the people of Assam.

