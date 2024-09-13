“Who Exposed The Online Trading Scams? It Was Me...": Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Friday that investigations into online trading scams will continue alongside the probe into the Sonapur eviction clash. “None of the investigations will be left behind,” Sarma asserted.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma highlighted his role in exposing the online trading scams, recounting that he received the first hint after being offered Rs 1 crore for the Chief Minister's relief fund. He criticized the political targeting of the case, saying, “Who exposed the online trading scams? It was me who got the first hint about the scams. Now, if people target me then it signifies giving vitamins to the accused. Who made the accused overnight stars? It was the TV channels, portals, and other media like podcasts, who made them stars. Thus, accusing me by making it political will bring in no results.”
Sarma also addressed concerns over the treatment of the accused, noting, “I have also ordered a probe to find out how the two accused were taken to Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club instead of the police station.”
He further mentioned that the police force in Dibrugarh initially apprehended the accused and took them to the Gymkhana Club, where they were given access to a private satellite channel for an interview.
Sarma expressed his dissatisfaction with this action, stating, “Such kind of relation between police and journalist is a matter of concern. Accordingly, I called up the Assam DGP and asked him what is going on? The persons who should be in lock-up are giving interviews on TV channels. I was desperately engaged in the case, though I was in Mumbai at that time when the interview went on air. Today, we will take a strong decision in this matter in the cabinet meeting. I was not satisfied with the police move for not taking the two accused to the police station after arresting them.”
In related developments, the vehicle used by the accused, Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah, to evade capture has been seized by Assam Police.
The Chevrolet vehicle was confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the police are conducting marathon interrogations to trace the source of non-income assets.
Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the CID in Dibrugarh to further interrogate the case.