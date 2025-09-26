Who Is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician Questioned in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Investigation into Zubeen Garg’s Death: Role of Shekhar Jyoti Goswami

The death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, in Singapore has triggered a large-scale investigation involving multiple individuals, including Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a long-time associate of the singer. Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken Goswami into custody for questioning as part of its probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred during a yacht outing linked to the Northeast India Festival.

Background

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami is known in Assam’s music scene primarily as a drummer and has worked with Zubeen Garg for several years. He has also been involved in music production, sound engineering, arranging, and related technical work.

Role During the Incident

According to reports, Goswami was present on the yacht when Zubeen Garg drowned. He later told local media that he saw the singer floating face-down in the water for some time and called for assistance when initial efforts to help him were unsuccessful.

Investigation Details

The Assam government has set up a 10-member SIT led by CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta to investigate the case. Searches have also been conducted at the residences of Siddhartha Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event organiser, as part of the probe.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the case could be handed over to the CBI if the SIT’s findings are deemed insufficient. Authorities have requested the public to refrain from circulating unverified information while the investigation continues.

Current Status

As of now, no formal charges have been filed against Goswami. Investigators are reviewing his statements, yacht records, and forensic evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to Zubeen Garg’s death.

