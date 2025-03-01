"Who Is the Mastermind Behind the Loot?": Bhupen Borah Attacks BJP Over Bihu Record Row

Taking a swipe at the controversy surrounding the Bihu world record attempt, Bora alleged large-scale financial mismanagement orchestrated by the so-called ‘Ki Ki’ brigade. He raised questions about the mastermind behind the alleged irregularities, stating, “Who approved the work orders for contracts awarded to Bhupinder Pal Singh, Guljaz Singh, and Kamaljeet Singh, alias the ‘Ki Ki Brigade’? That is where the real question lies.”

Drawing a Bollywood reference, he added, “If this grand event was a scripted performance, then the mastermind behind the loot—much like Nasiruddin Shah’s character in Mohra—is none other than Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Borah also attacked the BJP over its unfulfilled promises from the Vision Document, questioning the status of key infrastructure projects. “What happened to the Express Highway, Barak’s Mini Secretariat, and the flood solutions the BJP had promised? Wearing black sunglasses won’t work; people must see the reality,” he said.

