RTI Exposes Multi-Crore Irregularities During Bihu World Record

A fresh controversy has erupted over the Assam Government’s extravagant spending during the 2023 Bihu world record event, as shocking financial irregularities worth Rs 12.68 crore have come to light. The allegations, based on an RTI disclosure, suggest massive misuse of public funds under the patronage of the state government.

The revelations have been brought forward by the opposition party, Raijor Dal, which claims that exorbitant expenses were made under suspicious circumstances, including the procurement of six sofas for an astonishing Rs 17 lakh—each priced at an eye-watering Rs 2.9 lakh.

Post-Event Tender Raises Questions

Raijor Dal General Secretary and Spokesperson Russel Hussain, stated that the construction work order for the Bihu event was issued five months and 17 days after the event had already concluded. The record-breaking Bihu performance took place on April 13, 2023, but the tender for the construction of the temporary stage and pandal was floated only in September 2023, raising serious concerns over procedural violations and retroactive approvals.

Further scrutiny reveals that the Public Works Department (PWD) had issued a tender worth Rs 12.68 crore for the project, allegedly favoring a select few contractors without following due process. The RTI findings claim that contracts were unlawfully awarded to three individuals—Bhupinder Pal Singh, Guljaz Singh, and Kamaljeet Singh—all of whom belong to the same household. This has fueled suspicions of favoritism and a well-orchestrated financial scam.

Extravagant Expenses Under Scrutiny

Apart from the astronomical cost of sofas, the RTI report has flagged other questionable expenditures, including:

• Over Rs 20 lakh spent in the name of a red carpet.

• Irregularities in payments for event-related infrastructure and services.

• Questionable contract allocations to the same group of individuals who were also awarded deals for other high-profile events such as ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ and ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’

Political Fallout and Demand for Probe

Raijor Dal has accused the Assam Government of blatant financial mismanagement and has demanded an immediate explanation from the Chief Minister regarding the alleged irregularities. The opposition party is also pressing for an independent investigation to ensure transparency and accountability.

The allegations have sparked widespread outrage among the public, with demands growing for a thorough audit of government spending on large-scale events. As the pressure mounts, political analysts predict that this scandal could have far-reaching implications for the ruling government in the upcoming elections.

With public trust at stake, will the Assam Government respond with transparency, or will this alleged scam be brushed under the carpet? The coming days will be crucial as citizens await accountability for the misuse of taxpayer money.