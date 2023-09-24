No Possibility Of Alliance With AIUDF, Asserts Rahul Gandhi at 'The Conclave 2023'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during a tete-a-tete session at the Conclave 2023, has downplayed any possibility of an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the upcoming elections.
Confirming the same, Gandhi said, “As far I know, that’s not a question anymore. We are not having an alliance with them.”
Gandhi was speaking exclusively to Director of Pratidin Media Network, Rishi Baruah at ‘The Conclave 2023’ held at The Ashok in New Delhi.
It is noteworthy to mention that the Congress party who was in an alliance with the AIUDF in Assam faced a massive defeat in the 2021 assembly polls.
The 10-party 'Grand Alliance' or 'Mahajot', led by the Congress, was formed ahead of this year's assembly elections in the state. However, it failed to topple the BJP-led government, winning just 50 out of the 126 seats.
Later, the Congress severed its ties with the Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, paving the way for the collapse of the "Mahajot" (Grand Alliance).
During a presser, party spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma had said the AIUDF's "behaviour and attitude in relation with the BJP has baffled the members of the Congress"
She said that AIUDF's "continuous and mysterious praise of the BJP" has affected Congress's public image.
Gandhi was further asked regarding the upcoming state elections, to which he asserted that Congress is "probably winning" Telangana, “certainly winning” Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and “very close” in Rajasthan which “we think we’ll be able to win”.
“We learned a very important lesson in Karnataka, and the lesson was that the BJP wins elections by distracting and not allowing us to construct our narrative,” Gandhi said.
“And so what we did in Karnataka, we fought the election in a way where the BJP could not define the narrative. What you're seeing today, Bidhuri, and then suddenly this Nishikant Dubey, this is all the BJP trying to distract from the idea of the caste census,” he added.
The former Congress president further asserted that there is a surprise awaiting the BJP in 2024.