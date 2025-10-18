“Who Killed Zubeen Must Be Punished”: Akhil Gogoi Demands Justice at Sonapur Crematorium

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi paid a heartfelt tribute to the Zubeen Garg today at his crematorium site in Sonapur, calling on the state government to ensure a swift and transparent investigation into Zubeen's untimely death.

Addressing a large gathering of mourners and supporters, Gogoi outlined three key demands to the government:

First, Transfer of the investigation to the CBI, as the current probe is “unsatisfactory and mishandled.”

Second,The investigation should be conducted at the location where the incident occurred, not elsewhere.

And at last, Justice in its strictest sense: “Whoever killed Zubeen should be hanged, or if this was part of a conspiracy, all involved must face life imprisonment.”

Akhil further said, “This is not just a crematorium site; it is a place of justice for Zubeen, people of Assam would not rest until justice is served. After that he chanted slogans with the crowd: “We want justice!”

Gogoi emphasized that the gathering was not merely a tribute or offering of flowers, but a call for accountability, to demand a proper justice for him.

He warned that if the government fails to act, public protests will escalate across Assam.

Speaking on the plight of artists, Gogoi remarked, “Artists like them dedicate their lives to keeping us happy in our darkest times, often struggling themselves. If we fail to stand with them in their hour of need, how can we call it justice?”

The protest concluded with participants, including fellow artists and Akhil singing Zubeen’s popular track “Mayabini”,

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike, Demands CBI Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death