“Who Will Carry Forward Zubeen Garg’s Legacy?” – Leaders Ask

Eminent leaders and cultural figures from Assam gathered at Lakhidhar Bora Field, Dighalipukhuri, on Sunday to pay homage to the late singer Zubeen Garg and reaffirm his enduring influence on Assamese society. The event also marked the unveiling of Kangchenjunga Zubeen, a commemorative book authored by renowned intellectual and social activist Hiren Gohain.

The ceremony saw participation from a host of prominent personalities, including Hiren Gohain, Lakhminath Tamuli, Loknath Goswami, MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan, Neelim Kumar, Khagen Gogoi, and folk singer Marmita Mitra, representing a broad spectrum of social and cultural groups.

Speaking at the event, Hiren Gohain expressed concern over what he described as political exploitation surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. He referred to those leveraging the tragedy for personal gains as “carriers of negative forces” and urged society to remain vigilant in pursuing justice. Highlighting Zubeen’s commitment to social ideals, Gohain recalled the singer’s words, “I have no religion, I have no language,” calling it a protest against systemic exploitation and feudalistic practices.

APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, in his address, described Zubeen Garg as a non-political yet highly influential figure whose work carried a strong sense of social responsibility. He noted that the singer’s untimely demise has left a void in Assamese society, emphasizing the need to carry forward the vision of Bor Axom, as envisioned by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. Gaurav Gogoi also called for full transparency in the ongoing investigation, warning against potential political influence that could delay justice.

Other speakers echoed the sentiment for accountability and societal responsibility. Assamese Folk singer Khagen Gogoi warned of a “Mahabharata-level struggle” if justice is delayed, while singer Marmita Mitra stressed that the people of Assam recognise her through Zubeen, underscoring the imperative of uncompromised justice. Neelim Kumar and Sitanath Lahkar highlighted the need for vigilance over the judicial process and preservation of Zubeen’s ideals to confront divisive forces in society.

The gathering also addressed concerns about the commercialization and exploitation of Assamese cultural resources. Monoranjan Talukdar criticized those who profit from cultural wealth, noting that Zubeen himself became a victim of such exploitation. He urged continued efforts to safeguard the state’s cultural heritage and warned against attempts by communal forces to appropriate Zubeen’s legacy.

The event combined mourning for the loss of a cultural icon with a collective call for justice, societal accountability, and the preservation of Assamese cultural identity. Through speeches, reflections, and the unveiling of the commemorative book, attendees reiterated that Zubeen Garg’s legacy must continue to inspire and guide future generations.

