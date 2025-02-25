Who’s Guarding the Press? PCA Pushes for Press Council’s Return

The Press Club of Assam (PCA) has raised concerns over the prolonged non-functionality of the Press Council of India (PCI), which has remained inactive for nearly five months. In a statement, PCA urged the immediate constitution of the 15th Press Council, as the term of the 14th Council expired on October 5, 2024. The organization also advocated for expanding the PCI’s jurisdiction to include news channels and digital platforms, transforming it into the Media Council of India for broader regulatory oversight.

The PCI, an autonomous body established under the Press Council Act of 1965 and reconstituted in 1979, plays a crucial role in safeguarding press freedom and upholding journalistic standards in India. The country currently hosts nearly 100,000 registered publications and around 400 satellite news channels, along with thousands of digital platforms.

Media organizations across India have expressed surprise over the delay in forming a new PCI, alleging that it has been deliberately rendered non-functional. The Mumbai Press Club (MPC) recently accused the PCI of attempting to exclude key journalist bodies, including MPC and the Editors Guild of India, from representation. The MPC has also written to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking his intervention to expedite the council’s reconstitution.

Highlighting the PCI’s critical role in adjudicating complaints related to journalistic misconduct and press freedom violations, PCA President Kailash Sarma, Working President Nava Thakuria, and General Secretary Hiren Ch. Kalita emphasized the need for the council to remain active at all times. They reiterated that the PCI is empowered to intervene if any authority, including the government, is found interfering with press freedom.

The PCI traditionally comprises a chairman—usually a retired Supreme Court judge—and 28 members, including 13 journalist representatives, six newspaper management representatives, five parliamentarians, and three experts from the fields of education, law, and literature. With its term disrupted due to procedural delays, media bodies are urging urgent action to restore the council’s functionality and uphold its mandate of protecting press freedom in India.

