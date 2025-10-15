Why Are ‘Distinguished Citizens’ Privy to SIT Briefings?, Lurin Asks

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi has raised sharp questions about the ongoing SIT investigation into the mysterious death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg, highlighting alleged opacity and preferential treatment in the probe.

Taking to Facebook, Gogoi quoted: "Amid an ongoing investigation, certain so-called ‘distinguished citizens’ met the SIT. One of them emerged from a closed-door meeting and stated that 100% of the discussion cannot be made public. Here lies our question: What constitutional or legal authority allows only these select individuals access to information that the rest of us—citizens, media, or even the world—cannot know? What special expertise grants them this privilege? What information was disclosed to them that remains secret from the public?"

He further questioned the SIT’s decision to conduct these meetings while the judicial investigation is underway, terming it a blatant violation of legal protocol. Gogoi noted that even partial confidential information has leaked, raising doubts about the transparency of the process.

Gogoi also questioned the Chief Minister’s role, asking whether these actions occurred with his knowledge or if he is orchestrating the investigation behind the scenes, scripting and directing it to serve undisclosed agendas.

"Assam will demand accountability for the injustice and arbitrariness in Zubeen Garg’s case. Ultimately, the truth will prevail, and justice will be served," Gogoi asserted.