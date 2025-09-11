“Why Are You So Obsessed with Gaurav Gogoi?” — Mahila Congress Chief Questions CM

Assam Mahila Congress Committee President Mira Borthakur on Thursday expressed deep disappointment over Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks and the political drama surrounding the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Speaking to reporters, Borthakur said she has been “really upset since yesterday” witnessing the “deteriorating situation” of the Chief Minister, who was once her colleague in the Congress and a “well-wisher” of the party.

“I want to suggest to the Chief Minister—don’t lie so much that it forces you to speak a thousand more lies to cover the former. Let MoS Pabitra Margherita and your cabinet colleague Jayanta Mallabaruah take that credit. You are the Chief Minister of Assam; you are the guardian of the state,” she said.

Borthakur further pointed out that while Sarma was targeting Gogoi, urgent issues were being ignored. “The people in Moran are now in the streets demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Koch Rajbongshi protesters were beaten up during a demonstration in Dhubri’s Golokganj. Why are you so obsessed with Gaurav Gogoi? If he had links with Pakistan, don’t you think Union Home Minister Amit Shah would remain silent? You have that power, and if it were true, Gogoi would have been arrested straight from Parliament.”

Issuing a public appeal, she added: “Honourable Chief Minister, we are not troubling you or Gaurav Gogoi regarding the SIT issue. Just one false statement has already caused you much unrest! Now please work in peace. Assam’s condition is not good; the state is sinking in debt. Work for Assam with calmness, Sir. Mistakes happen sometimes—we are not holding on to them, so let them go.”

Meanwhile, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi took to social media platform X to directly counter Sarma’s allegations. “I feel sorry for a Chief Minister whose words have lost all credibility and whose actions have made a mockery of the chair of the Chief Minister,” Gogoi wrote.

“There have been so many embarrassing instances. For example, I remember he said he saw Rahul Gandhi’s ‘body double’ during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The latest flop show is even bigger than the ‘RG body double’. People of Assam deserve better. People of Assam will get better. In 2026.”

With both Gogoi and Borthakur openly challenging the Chief Minister, the SIT controversy has now snowballed into one of the sharpest political confrontations in Assam in recent months.

