Why Assam Election Would Be Unlike Bihar? Congress Leader Ratul Kalita Explained

"Nitish Kumar ran the government by banning alcoholic liquor in Bihar, whereas Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma runs the government by promoting alcohol in Assam. Moreover, Nitish and his family don't own a mountainous property as Assam's CM Sarma nd his family do. " -- These are the words of APCC Senior Spokesperson, Ratul Kalita, commenting on the recently held Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Kalita launched an attack on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government while drawing comparisons between the leadership in Bihar and Assam.

Kalita said that Bihar has voted for development under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who enforced strict liquor prohibition in the state, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continues to run his government by promoting liquor sales and pushing the youth down a dangerous path.

Kalita claimed that Nitish Kumar’s wife and son do not own tea estates, TV channels, companies, or vast tracts of land and live a simple life.

In contrast, he alleged, the Assam Chief Minister’s family has acquired luxurious properties, tribal lands, tea gardens, and multiple assets across Assam.

He further claimed that Sarma’s son became the owner of several companies before turning 17, whereas Nitish Kumar’s son works as an assistant professor at a university in Jodhpur.

“Bihar loves Nitish and his family because they live honestly,” Kalita said. “But in Assam, people have seen the illegal businesses and property accumulation involving the Chief Minister’s family.”

Reiterating his stand, Kalita said: “Assam’s political future will be decided by the people of Assam—not by what happens in Bihar.”

Ratul Kalita also drew a comparison between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Bihar’s RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying education plays a crucial role in leadership quality.

“Tejashwi Yadav does not have strong educational credentials for a youth leader of this generation,” he said.

“But Gaurav Gogoi is an electrical engineer with a master’s degree—people recognise his merit and capability.”

Kalita said that Assam is “ready to vote for an educated, honest leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma knows this very well, he claimed.

Kalita said CM has not yet watched Zubeen Garg’s film Roi Roi Binale. He claimed that not a single BJP MLA has watched the film either, alleging that BJP leaders never liked Zubeen and frequently criticised him when he raised his voice.

“Now they pretend to respect him only for political mileage,” Kalita alleged.

