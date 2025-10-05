“Why Can’t Police Go to Singapore? Pakistan Was Possible!” – Congress Slams CM

Assam Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging “suspicious inconsistencies” in his statements and actions regarding the ongoing probe into the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer, Zubeen Garg.

Borthakur accused the Chief Minister of “contradicting himself” while explaining the limitations of the state investigation, suggesting that “something fishy” lies behind his daily statements and the way the probe is being handled.

“The Chief Minister says he is helpless because Singapore is a friendly country and our police cannot go there to conduct the inquiry. He even said that unless the Assam Association in Singapore cooperates, the investigation would not proceed smoothly. Now the question is — if Singapore is a friendly nation and we have a central government to deal with it, how come the SIT from Assam Police could visit Pakistan, which is an enemy country, while probing alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi? This is pure self-contradiction,” Borthakur said.

“CM’s Media Friends Peddling Probe Narratives”

The Mahila Congress chief further alleged that certain journalists “close to the Chief Minister” were selectively disseminating details of the SIT’s interrogation process while genuine journalists advocating for justice for Zubeen Garg maintained responsible silence.

“The SIT probe at the CID office is being conveniently echoed by two journalists who remained silent when Zubeen died. These are the same people who once ran smear campaigns against Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta. One of them — Arnab Goswami — who now suddenly shows an inflated interest in the case, was completely silent during Zubeen’s death. We don’t need him to tell us what the SIT is doing,” she said, taking a direct swipe at the Republic TV anchor.

Borthakur added that local media professionals, who have consistently stood with the demand for justice, have refrained from leaking any investigation details — unlike those allegedly amplifying narratives favorable to the Chief Minister’s circle.

“Why Is CM Sarma Creating Confusion?”

Citing the recent controversy over Shekhar Goswami’s statement that “Zubeen was poisoned,” Borthakur questioned the Chief Minister’s dismissive reaction.

“When Shekhar Goswami claimed Zubeen was poisoned, the Chief Minister said anyone can say anything before the police — even lies — and that the police must record it. Why is the CM creating confusion? The SIT’s job is to investigate, and the court will ultimately determine what is true or false,” she asserted.

The Congress leader also questioned the CM’s frequent disclosures about an ongoing investigation. “If he wants to publicly reveal everything about what the SIT is probing, then why not make the entire process transparent? Let the SIT videograph the interrogations of Shyamkanu, Siddharth, Amritprabha, and Shekhar so that the people of Assam can know what really happened. Zubeen belonged to Assam — not to any political party or organization,” she stated.

“CM Sarma Should Be Ashamed”

Continuing her blistering criticism, Borthakur said the Chief Minister’s public statements were riddled with contradictions and misinformation.

“The Chief Minister should note down how many lies he tells in his Facebook Live sessions. His claims change every few days. It is shameful that the opposition has to point out these lies to the head of the state,” she said.

She went on to add, “It’s a disgrace that the people of Assam have a Chief Minister who keeps diverting public attention through contradictory statements instead of ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg. The people deserve answers — not excuses.”

Political Firestorm Around Zubeen Garg Probe

The comments from the Mahila Congress President come amid mounting political and public pressure on the government over the slow progress and conflicting narratives surrounding the death of Zubeen Garg — a singer whose passing has left Assam emotionally shaken.

While the Chief Minister has repeatedly assured that the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) is “working swiftly,” opposition leaders continue to question both the transparency of the probe and the government’s credibility.

As the October 6 deadline set by CM Sarma for the ongoing CID investigation approaches, the political temperature in Assam continues to rise — with questions mounting not only about who or what caused Zubeen’s death, but also about who is controlling the story behind it.

