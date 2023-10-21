Why is 'Police Commemoration Day' Celebrated? | Know the Significance & History

At the commencement of the event, Director General of Police, G.P. Singh, elucidated the significance of "Police Commemoration Day" and offered heartfelt tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.

He recounted the historical event of October 21, 1959, when ten brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel valiantly fought and made supreme sacrifice against a Chinese troop attack in Ladakh. Since that day, "Police Commemoration Day" is observed every year on October 21 across the nation.