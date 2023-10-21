Why is 'Police Commemoration Day' Celebrated? | Know the Significance & History

The Assam Police celebrated "Police Commemoration Day" today, honouring the courageous individuals from the State Police, Central Armed Police Force, and Central Police Agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023.
At the commencement of the event, Director General of Police, G.P. Singh, elucidated the significance of "Police Commemoration Day" and offered heartfelt tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation.
He recounted the historical event of October 21, 1959, when ten brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel valiantly fought and made supreme sacrifice against a Chinese troop attack in Ladakh. Since that day, "Police Commemoration Day" is observed every year on October 21 across the nation.
During the ceremony, the names of 188 heroic martyrs from across the country were solemnly acknowledged, including Assam's own heroes, HC Dhiren Daimary and Havildar Nila Kanta Gogoi. The "Police Commemoration Day" parade witnessed police personnel paying their respects to these brave martyrs through a ceremonial gun fire.
Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria graced the occasion and paid homage in the presence of the Chief Secretary of Assam Paban Kumar Barthakur, Director General of Police, G.P. Singh, Senior officials of the Department of Home, Govt. Of Assam and senior Police officers and personnel.