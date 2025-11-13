Why Protestors In Police Custody For Over 24 Hours? Silsako Evictees Lambasted

The Silsako eviction issue is still simmering, where people continue to protest for reclaiming their land, compensation and rehabilitation. Things went ugly yesterday (12th November). The evictees staged a protest demo at Silsako, and police detained 14 women and four men from the site.

Later, the women were released; however, the men are still in custody. Today (13th November), evicted residents of Silsako staged a protest outside the Dispur Police Station, demanding the release of detained individuals and the return of their seized belongings.

According to reports, the evicted families surrounded the police station, raising slogans and confronting officers over the detention of four men following Wednesday’s protest. Police had earlier

“Why do the police keep showing their muscle power everywhere? You harass us, demolish our homes, what wrong have we done? Why are the men still in the lockup as if they were criminals?” one agitated protester shouted during the demonstration.

Speaking to the media, an evicted resident said, “We gave the police a deadline till 10 a.m., yet our four men have not been released. Does detention mean they will be kept in the lockup without reason? On one side, they destroy our homes and land, and when we protest peacefully, they use violence against us. The same government that speaks of Jati, Mati, Bheti (community, land, and roots) is now unleashing police brutality on indigenous people. Today, it is the indigenous Assamese who are on the streets.”

She further added that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier stated that evicted residents could settle anywhere they wanted, which is why they returned to their own lands. “We were promised land or flats, but nothing has been given to us. We are protesting peacefully for our rights, yet the police are using force against us.”

The evictees also alleged inhumane treatment inside the police station. “Yesterday, when we asked for a ladies’ washroom, the police said there isn’t one. It’s shameful that a police station doesn’t even have basic facilities for women,” one protester said.

Another protester questioned the state’s land policies, saying, “Why did the Assam government give land to Arunachal Pradesh? Why have they given bighas of land to Adani, while the indigenous people of Assam are left landless in their own state? The Chief Minister should be ashamed.”

She also accused DCP Mrinal Deka of using violence against women protesters. “He even punched one of the women. Many people saw it happen. We will file a case against him and also approach the Human Rights Commission,” she said, demanding the immediate release of the four detained men.

Reacting to the incident, the Joint Land Rights Struggle Committee strongly condemned the “barbaric assault” allegedly carried out by Assam Police on the protesters. In a joint statement, conveners Krishna Gogoi, Pranab Doley, and Subrat Talukdar described the police action under the Home Department led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as “extremely unfortunate and shameful.”

They alleged that the homes of Silsako residents were demolished “to serve the interests of powerful outsiders and large corporations,” and despite the government’s promise of compensation, nothing has been delivered.

“As a result, the affected people are being forced to protest daily for what is rightfully theirs,” the statement read. It further claimed that the police “crossed all limits of decency and humanity,” assaulting protesters — including women, and “tearing their clothes while dragging them mercilessly.”

“This is the real picture of Assamese women’s dignity under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rule,” the conveners stated. “The government can go to any extent to protect the interests of big capitalists, and today’s incident proves it.”

The committee demanded that the Home Department publicly apologise for the incident and urged the state government to ensure full compensation and provide alternative land to all displaced families of Silsako.

