DCP Mrinal Deka Files Abduction, Extortion Cases Against Bikash Axom

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mrinal Deka has filed two separate cases against Bikash Axom, including charges of abduction and extortion.

Police plan to produce Bikash Axom in court and seek 10 days’ custody to further investigate the matter. Multiple police stations have already registered complaints against him.

The latest case, numbered 883/25, has been filed under sections 308(2), 308(5), and 3(5) of the BNS Act.

Meanwhile, Former Veer Lachit Sena leader Bikash Axom, who dramatically surrendered at Dispur Police Station on November 1, was produced before the CJM Court today.

According to police sources, Bikash Axom had allegedly led the abduction of businessman Rahul Mishra, coordinating closely with a 10–12-member team through multiple phone calls during the kidnapping.

Authorities also revealed that multiple cases had been registered against him across various police stations in Assam. Other police units were expected to seek custody of him in the following days.

Earlier, the case filed at Dispur Police Station—Case No. 875/25—included charges under Sections 3(5), 140(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

