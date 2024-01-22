Why Rahul's Entry Inside 'Batadrava Than' in Nagaon Denied | Explained

In the surprising turn of events, the Batadrava Than, a sacred site for the devotees of Srimanta Sankardeva, has become a centre of controversy. Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi addressing the media, expressed his dismay as he revealed that they were denied entry into the Than, allegedly due to restrictions imposed by the state government.
Gogoi accused that Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for creating an unfavorable environment tarnishing the history of Batadrava Than. The management committee under pressure from the government is now facing scrutiny for what Gogoi deems as a ‘shameful act.’
Questions have been raised as to why a follower of Srimanta Sankardeva is being denied entrance, despite claims of following norms and regulations.
MP Gogoi emphasized the need for the transparency urging the authorities to allow at least visit till the entrance of the Batadrava Than.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party members faced hurdles on their journey to Batadrava Than in Assam’s Nagaon. Despite being advised to visit the holy site after 3pm to avoid clashes with the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Rahul Gandhi leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra sought to pay his tributes early this morning. The Batadrava Than Management Committee advised to rescheduled his visit considering the significant religious event.
However, the situation escalated as congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the state government exerted pressure to limit their visit. Ramesh emphasized that the Yatra’s purpose is to seek blessing of Srimanta Sankardeva and not create any disruptions. “We will not create any ruckus and maintain peace at all cost” stated Jairam Ramesh.
As the situation unfolded, Rahul Gandhi, visibly frustrated took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that only he seemed to have the privilege of visiting a temple that day.
The committee’s president Yogendra Narayan Deb Mahanta stressed the importance of avoiding the overlapping with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha. Addressing the media, Mahanta stated that “there is no baring him from coming here after 3pm tomorrow; however we do not wish him to be here on the day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha.” The request comes after CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s press conference earlier in the day where he highlighted the historic significance of the upcoming event.
The committee’s considerate appeal aims to ensure that the spotlight remains on the momentous occasion of the Ram Mandir consecration emphasizing the unity and the purpose of the special day for the Indian civilization.