Why Rahul's Entry Inside 'Batadrava Than' in Nagaon Denied | Explained

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party members faced hurdles on their journey to Batadrava Than in Assam’s Nagaon. Despite being advised to visit the holy site after 3pm to avoid clashes with the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Rahul Gandhi leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra sought to pay his tributes early this morning. The Batadrava Than Management Committee advised to rescheduled his visit considering the significant religious event.

However, the situation escalated as congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the state government exerted pressure to limit their visit. Ramesh emphasized that the Yatra’s purpose is to seek blessing of Srimanta Sankardeva and not create any disruptions. “We will not create any ruckus and maintain peace at all cost” stated Jairam Ramesh.