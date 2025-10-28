"Why Target Veer Lachit Sena Now?” Akhil Gogoi Questions Assam Govt Over Arrests

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi on Tuesday criticised the Assam Government over the arrest of Veer Lachit Sena leader Rantu Paniphukan, calling it an attempt to divert the people’s demand for justice for Zubeen Garg.

Rantu Paniphukan and several members of the organisation were produced before the court earlier today following their detention by the Assam Police. Gogoi claimed that there are also reports of a possible arrest move against Bikash Asom.

Gogoi said: “We demand that Bikash Asom should not be arrested and that Rantu Paniphukan, along with others, be released immediately.”

He questioned the BJP-led state government’s sudden change of stance towards Veer Lachit Sena. Recalling Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s previous appreciation of the organisation.

“Just a month ago, Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Veer Lachit Sena and said Assam needs organisations like them. But now the government is attacking and trying to ban them. What changed suddenly?” Gogoi Questioned.

“This crackdown began only after Veer Lachit Sena raised its voice for justice for Zubeen, along with other organisations. The government fears a stronger public uprising and is now trying to suppress the movement,” he stated.

Gogoi alleged that the government is targeting the organisation only because it joined the public movement seeking justice for Zubeen Garg.

However, Gogoi did not spare Veer Lachit Sena from criticism and admitted that some of its past actions were questionable.

“Yes, Veer Lachit Sena has been demanding money from people for a long time. I do not support that. They have created chaos at times. But that does not justify the government’s repressive action now,” he said.

He further claimed that the organisation had earlier maintained ties with those in power, but is now facing backlash for going against the government.

“They were once close to the government, but today they are seeing the true face of Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Gogoi remarked.

He concluded by alleging that the state machinery is being used to silence dissent.

“At this crucial moment, when Assam is demanding justice for Zubeen, the attack on Veer Lachit Sena is clearly an attempt to mislead and weaken the movement,” Gogoi added.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Accuses Assam Govt of ‘Failing Zubeen Garg and His People’