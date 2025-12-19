"Why Were 11 Singapore Assamese Left Out of Chargesheet?": Dulu Ahmed

Political activist Dulu Ahmed held a press conference at the Trinamool Congress state office in Jorhat, raising serious concerns over the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg and the ongoing investigation.

Ahmed highlighted the inconsistencies in the case, noting that while the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, initially described Garg’s death as natural, he later stated in public that it was a murder, with one person allegedly committing the act and four others assisting.

He questioned why Sections 103 and 106, applicable to the five accused, were not extended to 11 Assamese nationals residing in Singapore. Ahmed pointed out that a preliminary report by the Singapore Police had classified the death as natural, but a final report is expected in February. The 11 individuals have since been placed under police protection.

Ahmed criticised the Assam government and SIT for being unaware of key developments, claiming they only learned of them through national media, and suggested that both should feel accountable for the lapse.

Describing the circumstances of Garg’s death, Ahmed said he was reportedly forced into water without a life jacket and encouraged to swim. While he struggled in the water, those present allegedly recorded the incident on video instead of helping, delaying medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

Ahmed stressed that the names of the 11 Singapore-based Assamese should have been included in the chargesheet. He questioned the implications if Singapore authorities ultimately declare them uninvolved, asking what Assam courts could then do, given that the incident occurred abroad.

Calling for transparency, Ahmed urged the Chief Minister to investigate the chargesheet filed by Akhil Gogoi if it is found accurate. He noted the uncertain future of the case, as investigations are being conducted separately in two countries.

To push for justice, Ahmed announced that each district will submit a petition, endorsed by participants of the ongoing justice campaign, which will be sent to the Singapore Police within the month. He warned that if investigations remain split between India and Singapore, ensuring justice for Zubeen Garg may remain uncertain.

