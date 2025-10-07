Zubeen Garg Case: Dulu Ahmed Files Caveat Against Shyamkanu Mahanta

Politician Dulu Ahmed has filed a caveat against a petition submitted by one of the accused in the Zubeen Garg death case, Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The caveat was filed in connection with the sudden death case of Zubeen Garg.

Earlier, Shyamkanu Mahanta had approached the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution, which allows an individual to directly seek relief if their fundamental rights are allegedly violated.

The criminal writ petition reportedly contains nine key prayers, alleging partiality in the SIT investigation against him.

However, the petition by Shyamkanu Mahanta has not yet been registered at the Supreme Court due to seven errors.

His lawyer may have the opportunity to correct these errors and refile the petition today.

Dulu Ahmed had filed the caveat in advance.

