Wife of YouTuber from Assam’s Bongaigaon Attacked with Wooden Stick

“When my husband tried to stop him, he attacked my husband too. Rajib Baruah had earlier misbehaved with my mother in law and had also attacked her several times. For which, a written statement was obtained where he stated that he would never repeat such acts again and if he does, he will be liable for the same. This is the second incident where he barged into our residence and attacked me with a wooden stick, passed vulgar remarks and molested me by touching my private parts,” the victim wrote in her police complaint.