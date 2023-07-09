Wife of YouTuber from Assam’s Bongaigaon Attacked with Wooden Stick

Noted YouTuber Nayan Roy’s wife from Assam’s Bongaigaon was brutally attacked by their neighbour following a heated argument while the couple was making a Youtube video at their residence on Saturday afternoon.
The attacker identified as Rajib Baruah who is the neighbour of the said YouTuber allegedly tried to intrude into their residence in rage with a wooden stick and strike multiple blows on his wife’s body, injuring her badly.
The couple lodged a police complaint against their neighbour at the Bongaigaon police station.
In the FIR, the victim woman also stated that their neighbour had abused them with vulgar remarks and had also molested her by touching her private parts.
“When my husband tried to stop him, he attacked my husband too. Rajib Baruah had earlier misbehaved with my mother in law and had also attacked her several times. For which, a written statement was obtained where he stated that he would never repeat such acts again and if he does, he will be liable for the same. This is the second incident where he barged into our residence and attacked me with a wooden stick, passed vulgar remarks and molested me by touching my private parts,” the victim wrote in her police complaint.
Meanwhile, the Bongaigaon police had apprehended the said neighbour and brought him to police station for further investigation into the case.