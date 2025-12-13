Assam: Wild Elephants Attack Vehicles, Properties in Chandrapur

Wild elephant attacks continue to terrorise residents of Panbari and Chandrapur in Assam, as a large herd wreaks havoc on local roads and properties, putting lives at risk.

According to eyewitness reports, a herd of wild elephants appeared on the Chandrapur-Digaru road in Misamari, Panbari, causing widespread chaos. Two vehicles travelling on the road, a truck bearing registration number ‘AS01DD2165’ and an Alto car, were attacked and damaged by the elephants. Fortunately, the driver and four workers in the truck narrowly escaped without injury.

The rampage did not stop with vehicles. A local roadside eatery also suffered extensive damage as the herd moved through the area. Residents say that such incidents have become increasingly frequent in Misamari and Thakurkuchi over the past few days.

Tragically, earlier incidents have already claimed lives. In Misamari, a wild elephant recently killed a person, while the same herd reportedly damaged several houses.

Residents fear for their safety, particularly in the evenings when elephants are known to descend from the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food. Bhuiyam, in particular, has been repeatedly affected, with villagers witnessing the destruction almost daily.

Residents have expressed frustration at the apparent inaction of the forest authorities. Reports indicate that when the forest department was informed about the latest attack, officials cited procedural delays. First, the Panbari forest camp was notified, which then referred the matter to the Chandrapur forest officials. This bureaucratic confusion hence left locals vulnerable, forcing them to deal with the immediate danger without timely intervention.