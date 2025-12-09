Elephant Movement Surges in Korba, Surguja; Two Elderly Women Attacked, One Killed

Increasing elephant activity across Korba and Surguja districts has sparked fresh concern amongforestofficials and villagers, with two separate attacks reported on Sunday.

In Bharrapara village under the Pasan Range of Katghora Forest Division, a 70-year-old woman tragically lost her life after a herd of elephants strayed into harvested paddy fields. The incident has intensified fears as locals warn of escalating crop raids and rising human-elephant conflicts in the region.

. The woman, Indrakuwar, had been guarding her crop when the animals entered local threshing yards. According to forest officials, one elephant became aggressive upon noticing the women in the field. As they tried to escape, Indrakunwar was caught, lifted by the elephant’s trunk, and fatally slammed to the ground.



Forest teams responded swiftly and pushed the herd back toward the forest, but the incident has heightened fear in surrounding villages. Residents say elephant movement has increased sharply in the Etmangar and Pasan areas, with a large herd of 53 animals roaming continuously in the region. With fields lying open after the paddy harvest, elephants have been frequently raiding crops, causing extensive losses.

Villagers allege that the forest department has not implemented sufficient preventive measure and point to severe staff shortages: nearly half of the 122 sanctioned posted in the division remain vacant. Meanwhile, the elephant population has grown from 48 to 82 over the past three years, intensifying human wildlife conflict. Although funding for the lemru Elephant Reserve was approved eight years ago, locals say development of the habitat has yet to beginSeparate attack in Surguja leaves woman injured.

In another incident the same day, a 65-year-old woman from Basod Para Puta in the Udaipur Forest Range of Surguja district was injured by a lone tusker. The victim, identified as Satmen, had gone to collect Charota seeds when she encountered the elephant. She attempted to flee but fell in panic, sustaining a fractured leg.

She was taken by the Gajraj rescue vehicle to the Udaipur Community Health Centre and later shifted to Ambikapur District Hospital. A team led by Ranger Kamlesh Rai visited the area and urged villagers to remain vigilant as elephant movement continues in the region.