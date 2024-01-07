Wild Elephant Killed by Train in Assam; Spate of Elephant-Related Incidents Reported

A wild elephant died after being hit by Down Vivek Express in Assam's Jorhat district late Saturday night, according to an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway.
The incident was reported at Baidiha camp near Bhelaguri Tea Estate in the Mariani area of the district.
The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De confirming the same told ANI over the phone on Sunday that the incident took place at around 11:30 pm.
According to reports, when a herd of elephants on prowl tried to cross the railway track at Bhelaguri tea garden near the Mariani area, Down Vivek Express hit one elephant of the herd.
It is worth mentioning that last year as many as three wild elephants reportedly died after being mowed down by speedy trains at the same spot.
Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was killed by a wild tuskar in a separate incident involving man and elephant in Borkhola, Boko on Saturday. There were reports of serious injuries to another individual, who was estimated to be approximately 40 years old. He was later referred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication.
A pachyderm stomped another person to death in the Goalpara area of Assam. The incident was reported at the second block of Fofonga Village in the Balbala area, Goalpara.
As forest department personnel reached the spot, agitated locals held them accountable for the incident.
Earlier, on January 5, an elephant calf was found dead in a paddy field in the Boko area of Assam.
After spotting the carcass of the elephant calf, some residents near the Nuapara area in Boko informed forest officials. Dimpi Bora, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Kamrup West Division, told ANI, "Our forest staff reached the spot and recovered the remains of the elephant calf."
A doctor's team from the Assam State Zoo is set to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the elephant calf's death.