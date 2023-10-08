Wild Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Assam’s Baksa

Man-animal conflict continues in Assam as one person was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Baksa district, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to sources, the incident was reported in Barikadanga area where the deceased person tried to chase the wild elephant away.
Unfortunately, the man, identified as Biswajit Kalita, had to face death after being attacked by the wild elephant.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to hospital for post-mortem examination.
Last month, an official of the forest department was killed and four others sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by wild jumbos in Jorhat district.
The deceased forest official was identified as Atul Kalita, sources said. He was an officer at the Mariani Forest Range.