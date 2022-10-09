Assam

Wild Elephants Create Havoc in Assam’s Bongaigaon

According to locals, the wild elephants enter the residential areas near Manas National Park in search of food and causes serious destruction.
Pratidin Bureau

Wild elephants from Manas National Park entered residential area in northern part of Bijni in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Saturday and created ravage.

The elephants entered the area on Saturday night and destroyed a concrete house belonging to Subhash Sarkar.

The house was built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme in the year 2019 however, no one was injured in the attack.

