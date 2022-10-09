Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Family Receives Mysterious Letters

The family members of actor and BJP leader Late Sonali Phogat have received two letters from an anonymous sender.
According to reports, Phogat’s brother-in-law Aman Poonia states that both the letters should be investigated because they hold important information regarding her murder case.
The first letter received a month ago stated that a deal of Rs. 10 crores was made in the murder case and the second letter which was received some days later mentioned names of political leaders.
Meanwhile, Poonia informed about Sonali’s brother Rukesh contesting election from Adampur.
He said, “Sonali's sister Rukesh will contest the election from Adampur. We have no link with Aam Aadmi Party. We are already in Bhartiya Janata Party. We will discuss it with people and then take a decision.”
Earlier, Rukesh accused BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi of murdering Sonali Phogat.
This revelation was made by Rinku at Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat following which Bishnoi was asked to explain his stand regarding the allegations made against him before Mahapanchayat.