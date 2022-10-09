Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Family Receives Mysterious Letters

The family members of actor and BJP leader Late Sonali Phogat have received two letters from an anonymous sender.

According to reports, Phogat’s brother-in-law Aman Poonia states that both the letters should be investigated because they hold important information regarding her murder case.

The first letter received a month ago stated that a deal of Rs. 10 crores was made in the murder case and the second letter which was received some days later mentioned names of political leaders.

Meanwhile, Poonia informed about Sonali’s brother Rukesh contesting election from Adampur.