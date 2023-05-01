Assam: Wild Elephants Create Havoc in Separate Incidents, 1 Killed

The man-animal conflict continues in Assam as wild elephants have created havoc in separate incidents in different parts of the state during which it also claimed life of one person, reports emerged on Monday.
In the first incident, a man died after being attacked by a wild elephant behind his residence an Guabari area Tamulpur.
The deceased has been identified as Rajen Pradhan who was recovered by the locals in critical condition and rushed him to the hospital for immediate treatment. At the hospital, the doctors declared him bought dead.
In a separate incident, two wild elephants came out from the forest area and entered the residential area in Lanka in search of food creating havoc in the area.
The wild elephants destroyed residential houses. In addition, also ate rice after they destroyed the barns.
Meanwhile, six houses and one business establishment were destroyed after a herd of elephants created destruction in Chirang district.
The wild elephants came out from Manas National Park in search of food and entered a residential area in Bijni where they completely destroyed six houses and one business establishment of one person.