Wild Elephants Go on Rampage in Assam, 3 Killed in Separate Incidents

The menace of wild elephants is increasing at an alarming rate around the state. As many as three people have died in last 24 hours in three separate locations.
One person was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Wednesday in Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam. As per initial reports, the wild tusker went on a rampage damaging nearby houses when the victim had stepped forward to try and chase the elephant away.
However, instead of going away, the elephant charged at the man, trampling him to death in the process.
The deceased was identified as Ajit Chaura, a resident of Lengteng village in the Kaliabor subdivision of the Nagaon district of Assam.
In another instance, a youth was killed in an elephant attack Butmari char area in Juria under Nagaon district. The deceased has been identified as Sirajul Islam.
Similarly, a man was trampled to death at Ketekibari in Dwarka village under Goalpara district on Tuesday night.