Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc In Different Parts Of Assam

A herd of wild elephants attacked a village at Tetelia in Assam’s Sonapur causing massive destruction during the wee hours of Monday.
According to sources, the incident took place at Gandhinagar in Tetelia.
A woman identified as Junu Gurung was injured severely during the elephant attack.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
There were six houses in the area.
The locals have complained that authorities did not take any action despite being informed repeatedly about such incidents.
In another incident that took place in Majuli, a herd of 150 wild elephants created havoc demolishing large numbers of paddy fields and residences of the locals.
Moreover, the elephants have broken several buffalo pyres in the area while demolishing several cowsheds.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Earlier on July 9, a herd of wild elephants wandering out of a forest area in search of food created havoc at a village area in Lanka under Assam’s Hojai district
The incident was reported near Lumding Reserve Forest where the herd of wild elephants wandered out of the forest in search of food and created havoc in the village area.
The herd destroyed at least seven residential houses of the locals, paddy stored in the houses, and jackfruit trees, and also caused damage to the paddy fields. Amid this havoc, the locals could somehow save themselves and the children, sources informed.