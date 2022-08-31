Will Address Concerns Over School Amalgamation: Ranoj Pegu

Amid the controversy over shutting down of underperforming schools in the state, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday announced that any grievances in the matter may be sent to him.
Provinding an email address, the education minister informed that citizens can register complaints against any school amalgamation or merger order or can request for modification.
However, they have to provide a strong logic on legitimate grounds for the request, informed Pegu.
The email address provided by the cabinet minister is ranojpegu@gmail.com.
He further informed that complainants will have to provide the correct Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) code and the current enrolment figure of the school in question.
Taking to Twitter, Pegu wrote, "Any complaint against a school amalgamation/merger order or request for modification, supported by strong logic or legitimate grounds may be sent to ranojpegu@gmail.com. Provide the correct UDISE code and current enrolment figure."
In a further tweet, the education minister mentioned that the state government is committed to strong redressal mechanisms and the welfare of its people.
It may be noted that the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma was embroioled in a war of words with his Delhi counterpart on Twitter after it emerged that the state government was looking to shut down several schools in light of extremely poor performance in the HSLC exams, results for which were declared in June this year.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had pointed it out on the micro-blogging platform that the need of the hour was to build more schools rather than shutting them down.
Calling out his remarks as uninformed, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika had clarified that the Assam government was only mulling over amalgamation and not shutting down of these institutions.