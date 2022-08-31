Will Address Concerns Over School Amalgamation: Ranoj Pegu

Amid the controversy over shutting down of underperforming schools in the state, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday announced that any grievances in the matter may be sent to him.

Provinding an email address, the education minister informed that citizens can register complaints against any school amalgamation or merger order or can request for modification.

However, they have to provide a strong logic on legitimate grounds for the request, informed Pegu.

The email address provided by the cabinet minister is ranojpegu@gmail.com.

He further informed that complainants will have to provide the correct Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) code and the current enrolment figure of the school in question.