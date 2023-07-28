Will Bhupen Borah be Arrested After BJYM Files 283 FIRs Across Assam?

A day after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Chief Bhupen Kumar Borah is likely to be arrested for his contentious remarks on Lord Krishna that sparked a stir among the Hindu community - the Vaishnavite community in particular, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Assam has lodged as many as 283 FIRs against Bora at 39 organizational districts in the state.
The youth organisation has also criticised the APCC leader for reportedly supporting 'Love Jihad' and linking it to Lord Krishna's marriage to Rukmini.
The organization in a press statement has also mentioned that such contentious remarks by the APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah have revealed the Congress' anti-Indian mentality towards the country.
“Such kind of statement by Bhupen Borah is also a direct threat to the followers of the Vaishnavism in Assam,” said Sidhanku Ankur Barua, president BJYM Assam in the press statement.
It may be mentioned that the Lord Krishna row took center stage after the Congress leader, during the ongoing exchange of words between him and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, remarked that Lord Krishna's marriage to Rukmini could also be seen as an instance of "love-jihad," drawing attention to the controversial term often used by right-wing politicians alleging forced conversions through seduction by Muslim men.
The ongoing exchange of remarks between the Chief Minister and Bhupen Borah escalated when the latter retaliated to CM Sarma's "love-jihad" comment regarding the Golaghat triple murder case.
CM Sarma said that Bhupen Borah will soon be arrested if an FIR is lodged against him for his controversial remark about Lord Krishna.
On Friday morning, Bhupen Borah sought unconditional apology from the people of the state over his controversial comments.
Addressing reporters in Guwahati, Bhupen Borah said that he would prefer to be encountered rather than be prohibited from entering Namghars.
Apologizing to the people of Assam, Bhupen Borah said, "Last night, I had a vision in my sleep. My ancestors came to me in my dream and made me realise my mistake over the comments. They told me to visit a Namghar and pray."
He said, "I do not fear the Chief Minister. My only fear is that my remarks may have not boded well with the Vaishnavite community. The Chief Minister has called for my arrest. A Satradhikar (leader of religious institution associated with the Ekasarana tradition of Vaishnavism) asked me to stop visiting Namghars."
"I urge them to not restrict me from visiting Namghars. They may instead kill me in a police encounter," said Bhupen Borah.
Speaking further, he said, "I am building a majestic Namghar in my home village. After my spell in politics, I will preach there. That is the only condition I have in place with the people of the village because politics is not my last inning."