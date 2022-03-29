'Will Challenge Assam Govt In SC If They File Petition Seeking Fresh NRC': AIUDF

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday said that that the party will move the Supreme Court to challenge the Assam government if they file a petition seeking re-verification of the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to reporters, AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam said that his party will definitely move to the Supreme Court if the Assam government files a petition seeking re-verification of the NRC.

If the government will file a re-verification petition, then AIUDF will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We will file an Interlocutory application (IA) in the Supreme Court against that. We are trying to uphold the earlier verdict. Now it is a fight in the court," Islam said.

On Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should reviewed and conducted once again.

“We had said earlier also that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be reviewed and done afresh. Our discussion with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is going on,” he said.

The updated list of NRC was published in August 2019 and over 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were left out of the list.

Further, the AIUDF MLA said that CM Sarma wants to bring the NRC issue turn into a ditto, "it is a political ditto".

Questioning Sarma, Islam said, "The NRC is prepared at a cost of Rs 1600 crore and 56,000 employees were worked there for six years and final draft of NRC has come out under the supervision of the Supreme Court. How the Chief Minister can say that the supervision of the Supreme Court is wrong?"

Replying to a question on a large number of illegal Bangladeshi Muslim's names appearing in the final draft of NRC, the AIUDF MLA said that Muslims and not Bangladeshi are the government's issue.



"Bangladeshi is not their problem, Muslim is the issue for them. They try to this issue alive. If they do something anti-Muslim then polarization politics will start and benefits will come in favour of the BJP. This is their political agenda, not the NRC issue," Islam said.

