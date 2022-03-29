"Was Out Of Line": Will Smith Apologises To Chris Rock Over Oscars Slap

Hollywood star Will Smith has apologized to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscar ceremony and said that he was “out of line” and embarrassed.

Taking to Instagram, Smith wrote "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said in his apology.

He also apologized to the Academy for the incident.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us," he added.

"I am a work in progress," he further said.

During the Oscar ceremony, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, which the latter clearly looked affected by it.

Smith then went up the stage and slapped Rock, startling everyone.

A few minutes later, Smith was announced Best Actor at the Oscars. He apologized for his behavior during his acceptance speech.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

