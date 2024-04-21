"Will He Resign if Gaurav Gogoi Wins Jorhat?": Bhupen Bora Challenges Assam CM

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah directly challenged state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, questioning his claims of BJP's sweeping victory in all five seats of the first phase polling for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024.
Borah asserted that if Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi emerges victorious from the Jorhat constituency, CM Sarma should step down from his position.
Borah questioned, "The CM is saying that BJP will win all the five seats of Upper Assam. I am directly challenging him: will he resign if Gaurav Gogoi wins from Jorhat?"
During a press conference, Borah also criticized Sarma's campaign tactics, particularly his penchant for concluding speeches with dance performances to BJP's theme song, 'Akou ebar Modi sarkar' (Modi's government, once more). Borah suggested that Sarma's focus on entertainment would be better suited for the film industry rather than political leadership.
"Why does the CM dance in every meeting? He throws the mic and only dances. He does not speak about issues like price rise, unemployment, CAA, Assam Accord and labour wages. Those dance moves are also not anything related to the dances of Assam. If he really wants to entertain, he should join films. Why is he in politics?" Borah asked.
The Congress chief further asserted that the Congress will lead in 40 out of 48 assembly seats belonging to five Lok Sabha constituencies where voting took place in the first phase.