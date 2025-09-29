"Will Leave Politics"--Akhil Gogoi Vows For Zubeen Garg's Justice

Sivasagar MLA & Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi has declared that starting tomorrow, he will lead protests across Assam demanding justice for late singer Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to the media at the Adhyashraddha of Zubeen Garg in Kahilipara on Monday, Akhil Gogoi asserted that he is even ready to resign from politics and give up his MLA seat if justice to the beloved icon is not delivered.

Akhil Gogoi Said, “When I was a student, I witnessed the killing of journalist Parag Kumar Das. Despite lakhs of people demanding justice, the government failed. Today, I fear the same is being repeated with our beloved artist Zubeen Garg.”

Accusing the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government, Gogoi said, “The BJP government is trying to push Zubeen’s death case into cold storage. The Assam Chief Minister has cleverly fixed October 6 as the deadline so that people get busy with Durga Puja and forget everything. That is why I cannot remain silent.”

“From tomorrow, I will begin protests, alone if necessary, so that no one can accuse me of doing politics. And let me make it clear: if required, I am ready to resign from politics and even give up my MLA seat, but I will fight till Zubeen gets justice,” the Raijor Dal President declared.