“Zubeen’s Safety Was Ignored,” Says Garima Garg on Event Negligence

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late music icon Zubeen Garg, expressed her gratitude to his supporters, saying, “I am thankful to everyone who has stood by me during these difficult times. I hope people continue to support and love him in the same way in the future.”
She added that Zubeen had numerous aspirations for the youth, nature, and society. “Although he has left us, I will do my best to fulfil his dreams,” Garima said. She highlighted Zubeen’s deep respect for nature, describing it as divine, and acknowledged that his fans and the people of Assam were his greatest source of strength.
Garima emphasised, “I have always learned strength from Zubeen. I will remain strong and fight for his justice. I want to know what exactly happened and why on the day of his accident in Singapore.”
She also revealed that immediately after the incident on September 19, she contacted Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth, to understand what had happened, but was unable to reach others at the time as their phones were not connected. She later received information from them, but has not contacted anyone since. Garima added that she and Zubeen’s family had requested those present to at least show them what had happened, but no one did at the time. However, in the days that followed, numerous videos and photos of Zubeen surfaced online.
Regarding Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garima Saikia Garg said she prefers not to comment directly but raised concerns about the arrangements made for Zubeen. “He took Zubeen under his responsibility but did not ensure proper care for the artist who was to perform in his show. There was no medical assistance or security, and I doubt he even managed Zubeen’s diet. It is clear that those present, including his manager Siddharth, failed to notice how exhausted Zubeen was and did not stop him from swimming. They should have intervened—it was their responsibility to ensure his safety,” she said.
She added that, in his absence, his supporters and the people of Assam are uniting to seek justice for his untimely death. Despite differences in religion, caste, and creed, people from diverse backgrounds have come together to pay tribute, collectively honouring his wishes.
Regarding the musical film Roi Roi Binale, which Zubeen Garg was very excited about, Garima Saikia Garg said, “We are working to complete the pending post-production. Zubeen had planned to release the movie on October 31. The work on the film has already begun, and it will soon be released in cinemas.”
Garima expressed confidence that justice would be served for her husband. “The people of Assam and the police have been fighting for Zubeen’s justice since day one. I believe the government will take this case seriously. I have also been in contact with the Singapore police, and the Assam police have been actively investigating. I hope the truth comes to light, and I want to know exactly what happened on the day of the incident,” she said.
She added that she has filed an FIR against all individuals present during the incident. Referring to videos of Zubeen’s last moments circulating online, she said they indicate the tragedy occurred due to gross negligence. Zubeen was reportedly exhausted before swimming and went into the water without a life jacket.
