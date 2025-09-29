“Zubeen’s Safety Was Ignored,” Says Garima Garg on Event Negligence

She added that Zubeen had numerous aspirations for the youth, nature, and society. “Although he has left us, I will do my best to fulfil his dreams,” Garima said. She highlighted Zubeen’s deep respect for nature, describing it as divine, and acknowledged that his fans and the people of Assam were his greatest source of strength.

Garima emphasised, “I have always learned strength from Zubeen. I will remain strong and fight for his justice. I want to know what exactly happened and why on the day of his accident in Singapore.”

She also revealed that immediately after the incident on September 19, she contacted Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth, to understand what had happened, but was unable to reach others at the time as their phones were not connected. She later received information from them, but has not contacted anyone since. Garima added that she and Zubeen’s family had requested those present to at least show them what had happened, but no one did at the time. However, in the days that followed, numerous videos and photos of Zubeen surfaced online. Regarding Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garima Saikia Garg said she prefers not to comment directly but raised concerns about the arrangements made for Zubeen. “He took Zubeen under his responsibility but did not ensure proper care for the artist who was to perform in his show. There was no medical assistance or security, and I doubt he even managed Zubeen’s diet. It is clear that those present, including his manager Siddharth, failed to notice how exhausted Zubeen was and did not stop him from swimming. They should have intervened—it was their responsibility to ensure his safety,” she said.

She added that, in his absence, his supporters and the people of Assam are uniting to seek justice for his untimely death. Despite differences in religion, caste, and creed, people from diverse backgrounds have come together to pay tribute, collectively honouring his wishes.