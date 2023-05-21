‘Will Not Spare Anti-Social Elements’, Anand Mishra in Lakhimpur

Assam cop Anand Mishra who has been transferred and posted as the new Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur district stated that it is time for action and those dealing in anti-social activities will not be spared.
Speaking to media persons after reaching Lakhimpur this evening, Anand Mishra said, “Thankyou for giving me the opportunity for serving the people of Lakhimpur. Lots of work is to be done here. I will work as per law and with positivity. I also hope that everyone here will cooperate. I don’t think there is any kind of political pressure. I will not let any kind of anti-social and illegal activities destroy society. It is time for some action now.”
Notably, Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of police, Hailakandi and Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.
As per initial information, the SP of Lakhimpur, Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred amid the ongoing probe into the high-profile death case pertaining to the death of Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in an accident.