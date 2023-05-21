‘Will Not Spare Anti-Social Elements’, Anand Mishra in Lakhimpur

Notably, Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of police, Hailakandi and Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.

As per initial information, the SP of Lakhimpur, Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred amid the ongoing probe into the high-profile death case pertaining to the death of Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in an accident.