Will Not Spare Forces Trying to Disrupt I-Day Celebrations: ADGP Harmeet Singh

Additional Director General of Assam Police (ADGP) Harmeet Singh said that people of the state will not spare any forces trying to disrupt the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that commemorates India 75 years of independence.

Harmeet Singh took stock of the preparations ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Khanapara in Guwahati on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, he wished all people of the state on the eve of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said that all aspects have been covered by the police and people should come out with oopen hearts and minds to celebrate the occasion of India’s independence.

The ADGP further said that the pilot project of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) is ready and will be inaugurated on August 15.

He said, “The project will be inaugurated phase wise. In the first phase, Guwahati’s GS Road area will be covered. The project will then be inaugurated different places.”