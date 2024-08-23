AASU Questions Home Dept's Role, Demands Arrest of Rapists in Dhing

“We want to ask the Assam Government that if indigenous girls of the state are not safe in their home towns, then there is no use raising slogans about protecting Indigenous land,” the AASU President asserted.

“Currently, the Chief Minister of Assam is looking after the state’s Home Department. If these kinds of incidents continue to happen in the state, people will question the existence of the department. It seems like criminals no longer fear the police. We demand all perpetrators behind this gruesome act to be nabbed at the earliest and awarded harshest punishment,” he added.

He further warned that the AASU will lead out protests against this, and not sit quiet until justice is served.