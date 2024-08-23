AASU Questions Home Dept's Role, Demands Arrest of Rapists in Dhing

In a stern response to the increasing incidents of crimes against women in the state and the recent rape of a minor in Dhing, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has demanded the state government to nab all culprits and enforce the strictest possible punishment.
AASU President Utpal Sarma expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in cases of rape and the lack of fear among criminals regarding the law enforcement agencies.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Utpal Sarma said, “This is an incident that has tarnished the social fabric of Assam. Women across the state are unsafe in their native places. This is not the first incident, many such cases of sexual violence against women have been occurring recently. This is very unfortunate.”
He also raised serious questions about the Assam Home Department's handling of these crimes, signalling a growing dissatisfaction with the state's response to these grave incidents.
“We want to ask the Assam Government that if indigenous girls of the state are not safe in their home towns, then there is no use raising slogans about protecting Indigenous land,” the AASU President asserted.
“Currently, the Chief Minister of Assam is looking after the state’s Home Department. If these kinds of incidents continue to happen in the state, people will question the existence of the department. It seems like criminals no longer fear the police. We demand all perpetrators behind this gruesome act to be nabbed at the earliest and awarded harshest punishment,” he added.
He further warned that the AASU will lead out protests against this, and not sit quiet until justice is served.