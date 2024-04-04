"Will Only Benefit BJP": Assam CM Wants Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that his campaign presence in the state would inadvertently bolster the BJP's prospects.
"I want Rahul Gandhi to come to Assam and campaign. This will benefit the BJP and hundreds of Congressmen will leave the party," CM Sarma stated during a recent speech.
He emphasized the potential impact of Gandhi's visit on the political landscape, asserting, that if Rahul Gandhi comes again for once in the state, then our efforts will be minimised.
"I have not said anything about Congress because it has become old note, they have no business. And can there by any comparison between Modi and Rahul Gandhi? Is there any comparison between Modiji and Rahul ji? And once Rahul Gandhi comes to Assam, it would have been better because those who are in Congress now would have also joined our party. Once Rahul Gandhi came to Assam, Kamalakhya Kamini and all the leaders came and joined the BJP. And if he comes again for once, then our efforts will be minimised. The people of India are now with Modi," the Assam CM said.
His remarks were made during a mega election campaign rally and road show in the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency, as Assam gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The state will conduct polling for its 14 seats across three phases, with the voting for the Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency slated for April 19.
With an eligible voter base of nearly 96.8 crore people and over 12 lakh polling stations, the elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will unfold in seven phases starting April 19, culminating in the counting of votes on June 4.