LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi Leads Massive Roadshow Before Filing Nomination In Wayanad

On Monday, while addressing the media ahead of the election campaign in Kozhikode, Kerala CM Vijayan said, “Rahul Gandhi is contesting against Annie Raja, who is a well-known left leader nationally. She strongly called out the Bharatiya Janata Party's government (BJP) in the Manipur issue and she was attacked by calling her anti-national. But what is Rahul Gandhi's role in this? We can see Annie Raja's presence in every protest that is happening in the country. But we can't see Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader in Congress, among such protesters."