"Will Protest Myself If....": Assam CM Reacts Amid CAA Uproar

In a bold declaration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted his commitment by stating that he would himself protest if even a single individual, who hasn't applied for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), is granted citizenship.
This assertion came amidst the backdrop of protests throughout the state, directed at the state government for its implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA).
CM Sarma's statement, made during a program in Sivasagar, reflects his deep-rooted connection to Assam and his determination to uphold the integrity of the citizenship process.
Amidst concerns raised by opposition parties and anti-CAA demonstrators regarding the potential influx of undocumented non-Muslim migrants from neighboring countries, CM Sarma stands firm in his pledge to protest himself if any such citizenship is granted outside the established NRC framework.
Addressing the looming fears of mass migration, he emphasized the necessity for factual validation, indicating that the time has come for applications to be processed through the designated portal.
He reiterated that CAA, though not a novel legislation, is now transitioning into practical implementation, where the data on the portal will serve as a definitive measure of its impact.
"The data will speak now," he said.
He predicted that the number of applicants would be low and asserted that if the number of applicants exceeded in lakhs, he would join the protests himself, while assuring that the data would be available within 45-60 days.