"Will Vacate Nazira Seat if Any Other Party Has Edge": Debabrata Saikia

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia has expressed willingness to withdraw his candidature if any other party in his constituency proves to have a stronger organisational base than the Congress.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media in Sonari on Saturday, Debabrata Saikia stated that he would step aside not only for national parties but even for smaller regional outfits like Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal if they could demonstrate superior grassroots strength.

"No party should consider itself major or develop ego and pride. I simply said that all opposition parties must come together. As our party President Gaurav Gogoi, has stated, discussions regarding candidate selection will take place after September, and I stand by what our party leadership has said. If Raijor Dal feels their organisation is stronger in Nazira, I am willing to vacate the seat for them," he said.

His remarks come amid growing tensions between Congress and Raijor Dal, with Saikia expressing dismay over the latter’s consistent attacks on the Congress party. “Akhil Gogoi often threatens to field candidates everywhere and targets the Congress more aggressively than even the BJP. I'm little dissapointed that the Raijor Dal keeps targeting us repeatedly,” the veteran Congress leader remarked.

Debabrata Saikia further clarified that there have been no discussions or negotiations regarding any alliance or seat-sharing arrangement with other parties as of now. “The process of forging an alliance has neither started nor concluded,” he said, subtly distancing the Congress from any immediate talk of electoral understanding with Raijor Dal or other political parties.

ALSO READ: “Congress Will Form Govt. in 2026”—Debabrata Saikia Claims in Sivasagar