Will Veer Lachit Sena Face ULFA(I)-Style Ban? Assam Govt Signals Crackdown

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government is seriously examining the possibility of taking stringent action — including a potential ban — against Veer Lachit Sena, a fringe group accused of intimidation, extortion and public disorder.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said, “Veer Lachit Sena has been creating a disruptive environment in the guise of cultural activities and donation drives. They have been harassing members of the business community, and over the past two months, they have severely affected the business atmosphere in the state. One member of the organisation even made derogatory remarks against women, for which I have already directed the police to take strict action. If necessary, we may have to consider imposing a ban, similar to the one on ULFA(I).”

Without naming anyone directly, CM Sarma hinted that specific individuals linked to the organisation are already under the scanner. “I am not taking any names, but action will follow,” he added firmly.

Link to Recent Kidnapping Case

The government’s tough message comes close on the heels of a sensational kidnapping incident in Guwahati on Sunday night, in which the police rescued a man reportedly abducted by members allegedly linked to the Veer Lachit Sena.

In a swift late-night operation, a team from Dispur Police Station rescued Rahul Mishra, who had been abducted from outside Pratikshya Hospital in Guwahati’s Borbari area. The incident unfolded around 9:30 PM, when one Ershad Khan from Goalpara alerted police that his friend had been forcibly taken away by a group of 10–15 unidentified persons.

Police sources said the abductors had demanded a ransom of ₹15–20 lakh.

Following immediate action, police tracked the kidnappers to Tribeni Path, where they found Mishra being held in two vehicles — a Hyundai i20 (AS01 EM 0718) and a Bolero (AS23 Q 3566). Six suspects were apprehended on the spot, while two more were arrested later in coordinated operations.

Police sources said that interrogation of the arrested individuals revealed possible links to Veer Lachit Sena members, prompting deeper investigation by law enforcement agencies. However, no official confirmation of organisational involvement has been made public yet.

Crackdown Likely

With rising complaints against Veer Lachit Sena regarding alleged forceful “donation drives”, intimidation of individuals, and acts of violence, the state government has indicated a forthcoming crackdown.

Senior police officials said that surveillance and intelligence gathering on members associated with such fringe elements have already been intensified across Guwahati and adjoining districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma reiterated that no group or individual would be allowed to “take the law into their own hands under any pretext.”

