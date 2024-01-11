"Will Wait For Day...." Assam CM on Uniform Civil Code

As preparations intensify for the significant "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the Ram Temple, scheduled to draw dignitaries and individuals from diverse backgrounds, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple at noon on January 22. The elaborate Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony are set to commence on January 16, a week before the main event, with the primary rituals conducted by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi.