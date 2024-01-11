"Will Wait For Day...." Assam CM on Uniform Civil Code

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his anticipation on Wednesday, stating that Assam is poised to follow in the footsteps of Uttarakhand and Gujarat by implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
Addressing a meeting of the state BJP unit, CM Sarma affirmed, " We will wait for that day when Assam will become such a state which will implement the Uniform Civil Code after Uttarakhand and Gujarat."
The Uniform Civil Code aims to establish and enforce a set of personal laws that are applicable uniformly to all citizens, ensuring equality and justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously underscored the necessity of a single legal framework, emphasizing that the nation cannot operate on dual laws, and that the Uniform Civil Code aligns with the foundational principles and ideals of the Constitution.
In addition to these deliberations, CM Sarma urged the people of Assam and BJP workers to partake in the symbolic act of lighting diyas in their homes, coinciding with the upcoming "Pran Prathishtha" ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. He further announced plans for a Swachh Abhiyan (Cleanliness Campaign) in all religious institutions across the state from January 16 to 19.
As preparations intensify for the significant "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the Ram Temple, scheduled to draw dignitaries and individuals from diverse backgrounds, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple at noon on January 22. The elaborate Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony are set to commence on January 16, a week before the main event, with the primary rituals conducted by priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi.
The festivities in Ayodhya, marking the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22, will celebrate the momentous occasion of the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, adding another layer of significance to the city's deep-rooted spiritual, historical, and cultural importance as the birthplace of Lord Rama for the people of India.