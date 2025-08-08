BJP vs UPPL: Will Saikia’s Controversial Remarks Widen the Political Rift in BTR?

The political landscape in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has taken a dramatic turn following contentious remarks made by BJP Assam State President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia regarding the coexistence of land laws under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886. Saikia’s assertion that “two laws cannot run in one area” and that “everything has to come under one law” has sparked sharp criticism from tribal leaders and organizations, who accuse him of threatening constitutional safeguards protecting indigenous land rights.

Strong Reactions from Tribal Leaders

Following Saikia’s statements, Ranjit Basumatary, popularly known as B.R. Feranga, a UPPL leader and Executive Member of the BTC’s Forest Department, launched a harsh critique. He questioned Saikia’s understanding of Bodo history and political realities, accusing him of exploiting ethnic sentiments in BTR to create divisions between Bodo and non-Bodo communities. “Dilip Saikia lacks knowledge of Bodo history. His remarks are politically motivated and pose a threat to the unity of indigenous people here,” Feranga said.

Basumatary’s response reflects widespread concerns among tribal groups that Saikia’s comments might undermine the distinct identity and rights of the Bodo community, endangering the fragile communal harmony in the region.

BJP Leadership Responds

Speaking from New Delhi, Dilip Saikia emphasized the BJP’s commitment to protecting tribal rights and the special status of Sixth Schedule areas. He highlighted ongoing eviction drives targeting illegal encroachers, especially Bengali Muslim infiltrators, as necessary to safeguard the land rights of genuine indigenous inhabitants.

Accepting the criticism directed at him, Saikia expressed willingness to learn more about tribal issues. “I accept without hesitation the remarks about my political knowledge and will strive to improve my understanding,” he said, signaling openness to dialogue.

Condemnation from Tribal Organizations

Earlier, the Bodo National Students Union (BONSU) and the All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) condemned Saikia’s statements as “anti-tribal, unconstitutional, and dangerously misleading.” BONSU president Bonjit Manjil Basumatary accused Saikia of attempting to misrepresent the constitutional protections provided under the Sixth Schedule as discriminatory. “Such remarks jeopardize social harmony and democratic processes in tribal regions,” he added.

The AATS criticized Saikia’s remarks as a disregard of constitutional safeguards. Lakhiram Basumatary, president of AATS Sonitpur district committee, explained that the Sixth Schedule and the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act (chapter-X) operate as complementary frameworks designed to protect tribal lands and identities. Diluting these protections, he warned, could erode tribal autonomy and escalate ethnic tensions.

Political Fears and Potential Implications

The controversy has heightened fears among tribal leaders about BJP’s intentions concerning tribal autonomy in BTC. Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, Deputy Chief of BTC and UPPL MLA, expressed concern that if BJP comes to power in the council, it might revoke the Sixth Schedule status. Such a move would reduce BTC’s special autonomy to that of a general council and could dismantle protections under tribal belts and blocks.

UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary criticized the BJP’s stance as politically immature and accused it of stoking communal discord. Without naming Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narzary warned against categorizing citizens as first or second-class. He reminded that the Bodos remain a marginalized community in need of protection and urged political leaders to be cautious with their statements to avoid triggering communal violence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Position

Amid rising tensions, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma sought to defuse the controversy. At a BTC election rally, Sarma described Saikia’s remarks as “not meaningful” and appealed to political parties not to politicize the issue. He reaffirmed BJP’s commitment to tribal development and announced the formation of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Development Council to promote welfare among tribal communities.

Sarma emphasized the party’s plan to expand micro tribal belts and blocks throughout Assam, reinforcing BJP’s narrative of inclusive development and communal harmony.

Analytical Overview

This episode highlights the complex interplay of constitutional law, ethnic identity, and electoral politics in Assam’s tribal regions. The Sixth Schedule provides special autonomous powers to protect tribal cultural identity, land, and governance, while the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, particularly chapter-X, offers additional safeguards against land alienation in tribal belts and blocks.

Dilip Saikia’s call for a uniform land law has been viewed by many tribal stakeholders as a threat to these layered protections. The fallout reflects longstanding concerns about demographic shifts, land rights, and fears of marginalization, intensified by the upcoming BTC elections.

The BJP faces a delicate balancing act—asserting state authority while seeking tribal support. While party leaders try to reassure tribal communities, controversial statements risk alienating a crucial voter base and exacerbating communal tensions. The forthcoming BTC elections will serve as a critical test of how these political dynamics evolve.

